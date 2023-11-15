Unions to meet on Friday to consider pay talks invitation

A Government invitation to negotiate a new national public sector pay agreement will be considered by a meeting of the unions involved on Friday with talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) expected to get under way over the course of next week.

The officers of the public services committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) met remotely on Tuesday morning and referred the invitation to a gathering of all 19 unions involved on Friday.

In a statement issued after Tuesday’s meeting, the officers said Friday’s meeting would consider the basis on which they might enter talks. Although there is no confirmation, the invitation from Government on a deal to replace Building Momentum, which expires at the end of the year, is expected to be accepted.

In addition to pay increases compensating members for the high rates of inflation over the past year, the unions are looking for changes in the way industrial relations are handled in the public sector and new mechanisms to deal with local claims, many of them based on what the unions argue is a significant evolution in a large number of roles over the past decade and a half.

In their statement on Tuesday, the unions said their desire has been to complete a replacement deal for Building Momentum before the end of December. But speaking at Siptu’s biennial conference in Galway this week, the union’s Deputy General Secretary John King said that preliminary talks that have taken place between the two sides over the past couple of months had highlighted some of the differences that existed on key issues.

Siptu’s General Secretary, Joe Cunningham, said at the conference on Wednesday morning that while the decision on whether to accept the invitation would be made on Friday morning, he hoped the talks would progress.

In addition to Siptu, other unions involved in the talks include Forsa; the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation; the Irish National Teachers Organisation; Unite; the Irish Medical Organisation; PDForra; and Connect.

Some 340,000 workers will be directly impacted by the outcome.