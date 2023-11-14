Tuesday’s Top Stories: Israeli troops reach gates of Gaza hospital, RTÉ plans to cut 400 jobs

Israeli armed forces advanced on Monday as far as the gates of Gaza City’s main hospital, the primary target in their battle to seize control of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, where medics said patients including newborn babies were dying due to a lack of fuel.

The deputy health minister in the Hamas-run coastal enclave, Youssef Abu Rish, said on Monday that all hospitals in the north of Gaza were “out of service”, as continued fighting had put immense strain on medical facilities in the area.

At least 32 patients, at Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital, including three premature babies, have died over the past three days, according to Palestinian health officials. Operations in the hospital complex, the largest in the besieged strip, were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel. Israel released a video clip purporting to show soldiers leaving jerry cans of fuel close to the hospital, claiming Hamas blocked hospital staff from collecting them. “We have provided assistance, we have provided fuel for the hospital.” said Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Lieut Col Jonathan Conricus.

Emily Hand to spend ninth birthday ‘in Hamas tunnels’, father says amid hopes for her safety: Tom Hand, the Irish-born father of Emily Hand, remains hopeful his daughter is alive after it emerged late last month that the eight-year-old – initially believed dead after the Hamas-led October 7th attacks on Israel – is likely being held hostage in Gaza.

Sunak, a committed Brexiteer before it was fashionable in his party, has hardly been reborn as a centrist overnight, says Mark Paul. Photograph: EPA

Sunak tacks towards the centre with cabinet reshuffle: British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s startling cabinet reshuffle, including the sacking of Suella Braverman and the return of David Cameron, may mark the beginning of the end of the Conservative Party’s lurch to the right in advance of the next election.

Is increase in rental supply a blip or the start of a trend?: The slow increase in rental supply evident over the past year or so has continued in the most recent quarter, according to the latest quarterly figures from Daft.ie, with properties for rent rising to about 1,800. This is well above the 716 reported in August 2022, the lowest supply level reached after the post-Covid bounce back.

Gerry Thornley: Home advantage makes all the difference in URC and Top 14 games: When Munster roared into a 14-3 lead in the first quarter at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night, the odds favoured them extending their unbeaten start to the season. Yet, roared on by their home crowd, Ulster ground their way back into the match as Munster have done so often to them at Thomond Park, the wily Rob Herring closing the door in the game’s last play.

Martyn Turner/Picture of the Day

Workmen on the Luas Beechwood Line remove a tree during Storm Debi. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

