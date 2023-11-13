RTÉ plans to reduce staff numbers by 400 and cut services to stem financial crisis

The plan however does rules out as uneconomic a sale of the entire campus and a move elsewhere for the broadcaster. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

RTÉ has told the Government it will reduce staff numbers by 20 per cent, or 400 people, sharply increase spending on independent productions, cut some services and examine the sale of part of the Donnybrook campus.

A new strategic plan for the broadcaster also acknowledges that RTÉ must “progressively reduce costs and overheads” to overcome the financial crisis that has engulfed it since the revelations of additional payments to its former star presenter Ryan Tubridy earlier this year.

The plan pledges to reduce costs by a further €10 million in 2024, to institute a new approach to financial management, to begin the process of reducing headcount by 20 per cent and to vacate part of the Donnybrook campus with a view to exploring a sale or other commercial use.

It rules out as uneconomic a sale of the entire campus and a move elsewhere for the station, but says that it will begin the process of moving some production from Dublin to Cork, and later to expand in Limerick and Galway. It aims to have increased production in Limerick, Cork and Galway by 2025.

Reductions in staff numbers are expected to be – initially at least – voluntary and are likely to cost €40 million, it is understood.

The plan also promises to significantly reduce the numbers of staff that are paid over €100,000 a year.

It also says that the station will increase spending on independent productions. By 2028, the plan says, it will be commissioning 50 per cent of its output.

A new RTÉ news app will be developed by 2025. There will be an effort to attract younger listeners and viewers to its services but some services are likely to be abolished, including RTÉ Pulse, RTÉ 2XM, RTÉ Junior Radio and RTÉ Radio 1 Extra.

On December 31st, 2022, there were 1,868 employees, of which 243 were part-time/casual.

The full-time equivalent (FTE) headcount on December 31st, 2022 was 1,735.

At the start of 2022, the National Symphony Orchestra and its 70 FTE staff transferred from RTÉ to the National Concert Hall.