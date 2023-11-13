Storm Debi: Communities survey the damage as clean-up continues

A tree covers the Leeson Park Road after coming down during high winds caused by Storm Debi. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Clean up is set to continue on Tuesday, after Storm Debi left thousands without power around the country, and multiple reports of fallen trees and flooding were recorded.

All land weather warnings for the country have now been lifted, with Met Éireann forecasting a blustery day ahead on Tuesday with a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery in Atlantic coastal counties, it said, and as the storm heads towards Yorkshire in the UK, the weather will remain “unsettled” in Ireland.

A local resident just sent me on this photo of a tree that fell down on Leeson Park this morning. A miracle nobody was killed or injured. @gardainfo at the scene. @98FM @FM104 @DublinLive @sarahburke03 @OliviaKellyIT @RanelaghLife @ulsaradublin pic.twitter.com/eVGmuQuYEZ — James Geoghegan (@GeogheganCllr) November 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the financial assistance scheme to support those affected by the severe weather conditions on Monday has been extended to business premises and families in Co Galway.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, confirmed the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is available to provide support to those living in properties directly affected by flooding in Co Galway following severe weather conditions.

The scheme would also be extended to other affected areas as required, she said.

The scheme aims to prevent hardship by providing income-tested financial support to people whose homes are damaged from flooding and severe weather events and who are unable to meet costs for essential needs, household items and structural repair.

“I’m very conscious of the serious disruption that severe weather and flooding is causing for individuals and families in Co Galway, especially in Oranmore and parts of Galway City,” she said.

“The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is open and support is available. I recently secured a further €3 million in funding for the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme administered by my department.”

Scheme supports will include up to €30,000 to €50,000 for a single person, €50,000 to €90,000 for a couple and €10,000 to €15,000 per dependant child.

It was carnage in Kinvara this morning. Tide came up over flood gates in houses and businesses, cars literally floating into buildings, boats thrown up on the quay. It’s been quite a clean up operation! #StormDebi #kinvara pic.twitter.com/hv5lmXPDai — Irish Whiskey Stone Company (@WhiskeyStoneIrl) November 13, 2023

Storm Debi left more than 80,000 homes and businesses without power on Monday, as gusts of 115km/h were recorded overnight in Athenry.

The public was warned of “extremely hazardous” conditions, as the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management advised people to work from home where possible on Monday. Met Éireann had warned of a “potential danger to life” due to powerful wind gusts from the storm, and red weather warnings were in place for 10 counties.

However, land weather warnings have now been lifted, and services on public transport networks have resumed.

Assaranca Waterfall at Ardara in Donegal today after the intense rainfall from #StormDebi after 46mm of rain fell. What looks like a river is actually the road! pic.twitter.com/hFEie1xH7K — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 13, 2023

By Monday evening, Luas Red and Green lines were operating normally, after a large tree was cleared from Green line tracks at Beechwood, and Bus Éireann services had resumed operations on a normal schedule.

On Irish Rail, all speed restrictions from earlier on Monday have been lifted. Dublin Airport said on Monday afternoon that flights were operating as normal following some earlier delays and diversions.

Met Éireann forecasted Tuesday night to see clear spells and passing showers, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a fresh westerly breeze.

On Wednesday, there will be plenty of dry and bright weather with sunny spells. However, there’ll be some showers, especially in northern coastal areas and later in Atlantic coastal counties of the West and southwest.

The maximum temperatures will be between 9 to 12 degrees, with showery outbreaks of rain will spread eastward on Wednesday night. The lowest temperatures will be 5 to 8 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.