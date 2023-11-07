Tuesday’s Top Stories: WeWork files for bankruptcy, death of Jason Corbett’s first wife put under the microscope

WeWork, once valued at €44bn and one of Dublin’s biggest tenants, files for bankruptcy
Office sharing company WeWork has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.
In a statement on Monday, the company said it had entered into a restructuring support agreement with stakeholders to “drastically reduce” the company’s debt while further evaluating its commercial office lease portfolio.
In Ireland, WeWork is the anchor tenant at the former Central Bank of Ireland building on Dame Street in Dublin and was scheduled to occupy seven of the nine floors in the 11,148sq m (120,000sq ft) office block. One of the biggest tenants in Dublin, WeWork separately occupies space at the 9,920sq m (100,000 sq ft) 2 Dublin Landings building in the docklands, among other sites.
