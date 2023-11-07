Tuesday’s Top Stories: WeWork files for bankruptcy, death of Jason Corbett’s first wife put under the microscope

The Northern Lights, Aurora Borealis, on display over the military graveyard in the Curragh, Co Kildare. Photographer Mark McGuire stood near the camera in the graveyard wearing a head torch to light the headstones and the front of the arch while his mother, Linda, lit the back of the archway with the headlamps of her car.

Office sharing company WeWork has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it had entered into a restructuring support agreement with stakeholders to “drastically reduce” the company’s debt while further evaluating its commercial office lease portfolio.

In Ireland, WeWork is the anchor tenant at the former Central Bank of Ireland building on Dame Street in Dublin and was scheduled to occupy seven of the nine floors in the 11,148sq m (120,000sq ft) office block. One of the biggest tenants in Dublin, WeWork separately occupies space at the 9,920sq m (100,000 sq ft) 2 Dublin Landings building in the docklands, among other sites.

People wait in line outside a bakery to buy bread in the centre of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: The New York Times

Irish citizen trapped in Gaza says ‘we have nearly nothing, close to nothing’: An Irish citizen trapped in Gaza with his wife and their three young children has described their situation as “very difficult, stressful and depressing”.

Israel may have 'security responsibility' for Gaza for indefinite period, says Netanyahu: Israel may govern Gaza for an "indefinite period", after the war with Hamas ends, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has suggested in an interview.

University staff criticise fellow academics over letter calling for Israeli boycott: A group of Irish university staff have written to The Irish Times distancing themselves from a letter written by fellow academics calling for a boycott of Israeli universities, and expressed disappointment that the latter group's letter did not call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Donald Trump has said the civil fraud case brought by authorities in New York should be dismissed immediately. Photograph: Adam Gray/Getty

Trump told ‘this is not a political rally’ as he testifies in New York civil fraud trial: Former US president Donald Trump has said the civil fraud case brought by authorities in New York, which could threaten his ability to continue to operate his businesses there, should be dismissed immediately, writes Martin Wall in New York.

How to talk to your children about the death of a loved one: As parents, our instinct is to protect our children, not just from danger, but from things that might cause them great upset or distress.

Developer claims appeal over plans for 98 Wicklow homes is to extract €6m sum: Developer Greg Kavanagh has claimed in High Court proceedings that a planning appeal brought over his company’s plans for 98 homes in Ashford, Co Wicklow, has been done to extract a payment of €6 million from the development company.

Possibilities of post-Sexton era on show as World Cup hangover lifts: Watching the last two weekends of the Rugby World Cup unfold didn’t exactly ease the post-Irish hangover or dilute the feeling of what might have been.

Why has my holiday deposit ended up costing so much?: We’ve been contacted by readers expressing concern about how low deposits placed with multinational travel companies can end up costing a lot more than anticipated.

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre's launches its new season with Vladamir Jablokov, Ellie Kingdon, Ashford Campell and Pete Waterman. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

