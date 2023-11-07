IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s Top Stories: WeWork files for bankruptcy, death of Jason Corbett’s first wife put under the microscope

The Northern Lights, Aurora Borealis, on display over the military graveyard in the Curragh, Co Kildare. Photographer Mark McGuire stood near the camera in the graveyard wearing a head torch to light the headstones and the front of the arch while his mother, Linda, lit the back of the archway with the headlamps of her car.

Tue Nov 7 2023 - 07:52

WeWork, once valued at €44bn and one of Dublin’s biggest tenants, files for bankruptcy

Office sharing company WeWork has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it had entered into a restructuring support agreement with stakeholders to “drastically reduce” the company’s debt while further evaluating its commercial office lease portfolio.

In Ireland, WeWork is the anchor tenant at the former Central Bank of Ireland building on Dame Street in Dublin and was scheduled to occupy seven of the nine floors in the 11,148sq m (120,000sq ft) office block. One of the biggest tenants in Dublin, WeWork separately occupies space at the 9,920sq m (100,000 sq ft) 2 Dublin Landings building in the docklands, among other sites.

Top News Stories

Israel-Hamas Conflict

People wait in line outside a bakery to buy bread in the centre of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: The New York Times

News from around the World

Donald Trump has said the civil fraud case brought by authorities in New York should be dismissed immediately. Photograph: Adam Gray/Getty

The best from Opinion

The Big Read

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Travel

Picture of the Day

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre's launches its new season with Vladamir Jablokov, Ellie Kingdon, Ashford Campell and Pete Waterman. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Video & Podcast Highlights

