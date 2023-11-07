Israel-Hamas war: Israel may have ‘security responsibility’ for Gaza for indefinite period, says Netanyahu

Israel-Hamas war: An Israeli artillery unit fires from the Israeli side of the border towards the Gaza Strip. Photograph: by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Israel may govern Gaza for an “indefinite period”, after the war with Hamas ends, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has suggested in an interview.

Asked in an interview with US network ABC News who should govern the territory after the war ends, the Israeli prime minister suggested Israel could have “the overall security responsibility” for an “indefinite period”.

“Because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it,” Mr Netanyahu said. “When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine.”

Last month, Israel defence minister Yoav Gallant said one key objective of Israel’s military campaign was to sever “Israel’s responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip” and establish a “new security reality for the citizens of Israel”.

Pictures of the hostages abducted by Palestinian militants are projected on to the walls of the old city of Jerusalem. Photograph: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

The United has also suggested the Palestinian Authority, which administers the West Bank, could take charge in Gaza while others have suggested a consortium of Arab states could take responsibility.

Meanwhile, Israel is marking one month since the October attack 7th attack on Israel by Hamas, in which 1,400 people were killed.

In Jerusalem, Israelis held a vigil to mark 30 days since the Hamas attack on Israel in which 1,400 people were killed, with a candle lit for each victim.

Relatives of the dead gathered at Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall where army chief cantor Shai Abramson gave a prayer for the departed, modified to include a blessing for security forces.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military action in Gaza in response to the October 7th attacks, according to figures released by the Hamas-controlled health authority in the territory.

The total number of deaths now stands at 10,022, including 4,104 children, it said. The number of casualties in Gaza has not been independently verified.

Israeli forces said they had severed northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and pounded it with intense airstrikes on Monday, setting the stage for an expected push into the dense confines of Gaza City and an even bloodier phase of the month-old war.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, said the protection of civilians “must be paramount” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, warning that the Gaza Strip was becoming “a graveyard for children”.

Israel’s foreign minister, Eli Cohen, responded by saying: “Shame on you.”

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh broke down during the opening session of the cabinet meeting in Ramallah as he spoke about the death of children in Gaza.

In the ABC interview, Mr Netanyahu again rejected the idea of a ceasefire in Gaza unless hostages are released, but he suggested a series of “tactical little pauses” may be possible.

Elsewhere, US secretary of state Antony Blinken has arrived in Japan for a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers expected to be dominated by the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Blinken arrived in Tokyo following a whirlwind tour of the Middle East, where he pushed for humanitarian “pauses” in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and attempted to contain the conflict. – Guardian