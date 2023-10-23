Sustainable agriculture plan based on bog restoration begins in Offaly

Common Cranes returned earlier this year from their wintering grounds abroad to rewetted Irish peatlands. A new project has begun in Offaly to use wet and rewetted peatlands for sustainable agriculture. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

A project to productively use wet and rewetted peat lands for a form of sustainable agriculture is under way in the midlands.

The project, one of Ireland’s first two wetland farms, is based at Tumbeagh, Co Offaly. Since the works have commenced at the site, the water table has been raised on about three hectares of former peat pasture, avoiding 30-40 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Ponds have also been created for biodiversity and a series of adjustable dams have been installed to regulate the water level across the site.

Green Restoration Ireland, which promotes ecological restoration, is undertaking the project as part of an experiment in using wet multi-species swards (MSS) with grass, legume and herb species that will grow well in high water-table conditions. The grass species selected provide grazing for livestock and should also create a robust sward to prevent animals sinking into the field.

Keeping peatlands under wetter conditions that minimise CO2 emissions is known as paludiculture. It enables farmers to produce food, feed, raw materials and crops for energy, while preventing field subsidence.

Construction company Sisk is also committed to the project under its own sustainability targets, and staff at Sisk have recently completed a day preparing the site for sowing season. Sisk has already been involved in projects to rewet peatlands and more than 10 volunteers from Sisk took part in cleaning a peat field of weeds in preparation for sowing.

Dr Doug McMillan of Green Restoration Ireland said: “How do we keep producing food while restoring our peatlands? The solution is paludiculture, and we are delighted that Sisk is working with us to meet this key sustainability challenge for Ireland.”

Alan Cawley, sustainability manager with Sisk, said the company appreciates “the positive impact we can have by volunteering in sustainability projects such as this one. Support for the restoration of our peatlands is one of our key initiatives on our sustainability roadmap. It is great to see the positive impact that our employees can have.”