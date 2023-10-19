Man (30s) dies in north Co Dublin after being hit by lorry

The road at the crash site remained closed on Thursday morning for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Photograph: Alan Betson

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a lorry in north Co Dublin.

Gardaí said they were alerted shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday to the collision on the R135 at Kilshane Cross, Newtown, near Dublin Airport.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the Dublin City Morgue. The driver of the lorry did not require immediate medical treatment, gardaí said.

The road at the crash site remained closed on Thursday morning for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions were in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, including anyone travelling in the area who may have had camera or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda station on 01 666 7500, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.