Census data released: Find out how many people in your local area commute by bike or work from home

Thirty-four people out of 6,971 Buncrana residents commute to work or school by bicycle, while 21 households own four or more cars.

There are 226 people who work from home in the Donegal town, while 890 volunteer in some capacity.

This information and much more can be extracted for any town or small local area in Ireland from a new detailed data set published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Small Area Population Statistics published on Thursday cover a wide range of topics, from broadband access, family size to Irish language usage.

The data, compiled from the 2022 census, can be viewed through interactive tables and a searchable map of Ireland that allows users to pinpoint a location.

Statistician Cormac Halpin said the information is the most detailed set of data produced from the most recent census.

It is an “important national resource” that includes 18,919 small areas, which generally cover between 60 and 120 households, he said.

Individuals may be interested in learning about their local areas, but the information can also help businesses decide where to locate.

State bodies can use the data to assess the viability of new services, such as bus routes and schools, while communities can strengthen their case in pursuit of additional services.

Mr Halpin said the database is part of a multiyear project and would not be available if members of the public did not complete their forms.