Your Morning Briefing: Spinal surgeon operated after issues first raised, Central Bank warns on inflationary budget

Temple Street consultant continued surgery for months after concerns emerged

The consultant whose work at Temple Street children’s hospital is to be externally reviewed continued to carry out operations for months after concerns about their work first emerged.

The Health Service Executive has commissioned a UK expert to review surgeries carried out by the consultant after an internal review identified “serious spinal surgical incidents” in the service, it said on Monday. One child died following multiple procedures and others suffered serious postoperative complications.

Patient safety concerns were first raised following a “particularly serious” surgical incident in July 2022, according to a report by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) – the hospital group responsible for paediatric care nationally – with another following in September that year. From that month, staff began raising concerns about outcomes for patients who were operated on by the consultant.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London after performing a comedy set. He faces claims about his sexual behaviour at the height of his fame. He has vehemently denied the allegations. Picture date: Saturday September 16, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Brand . Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire

British police receive report of alleged sex assault in wake of claims about Russell Brand: Police in London have received a report of an alleged sexual assault in the wake of media reporting of allegations against Russell Brand, Scotland Yard has said.

Police in London have received a report of an alleged sexual assault in the wake of media reporting of allegations against Russell Brand, Scotland Yard has said. India dismisses as ‘absurd’ Canada’s accusation on Sikh leader’s murder: India characterised as “absurd and motivated” an accusation by Canada that it was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, urging the country instead to take legal action against anti-Indian elements operating from its soil.

India characterised as “absurd and motivated” an accusation by Canada that it was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, urging the country instead to take legal action against anti-Indian elements operating from its soil. Keir Starmer draws election battle line as he promises closer trading arrangements with EU: The Conservative Party has accused Keir Starmer of wanting to bring Britain “back to square one” on Brexit, after the Labour leader said he would renegotiate the UK’s post-Brexit trading terms with the European Union if his party gains power.

The Big Read

12/09/2023. Sheila Wayman feature. Aidan Murray (16) and this mother Fiona Murray from Ballycullane, New Ross, Co Wexford. (Aidan had his leg amputated below the knee after childhood cancer). Pictured is Aidan Murray. Photograph: Patrick Browne

‘The first thing I thought of was, I can’t play soccer any more ... I wanted to play for Ireland’: The moment Fiona Murray got a call from a woman introducing herself as an oncologist in CHI at Crumlin, she knew that the tumour in her nine-year-old son’s heel had been diagnosed as cancerous. The mother of two boys was working in Cork that Wednesday, April 12th in 2017, when she took the call and had to drive home to southwest Co Wexford to break the news to her youngest son. It was the hardest thing she has had to do as a parent.

The best from Opinion

In today’s Head to head Jen Hogan and Dr Leah O’Toole discuss whether homework has any benefits for primary school children?: Jen Hogan argues that homework instils unhealthy work and play habits. “There’s a notable change in the mood in this house since homework returned. (The kids aren’t that impressed either.) Goodbye free and easy evenings of summer; we’re back to the days of kitchen table battles, once again instilling unhealthy work, rest and play habits in our children, as the single worst thing about school takes hold. Dr Leah O’Toole argues that if homework is to have a role, it needs to be reinvented. “When it comes to research on homework, there is such a range of evidence, both positive and negative, that conceivably it would be possible to champion any opinion.”

London Fashion Week in pictures: ‘I’ve gone back to the old style of beautiful fashion show’ - Irish designer Paul Costelloe: Irish designer Paul Costelloe opened London Fashion Week saying he was “bringing back a bit of romance” to the catwalks with feminine dresses and soft, fluid looks.

‘I’ve gone back to the old style of beautiful fashion show’ - Irish designer Paul Costelloe: Irish designer Paul Costelloe opened London Fashion Week saying he was “bringing back a bit of romance” to the catwalks with feminine dresses and soft, fluid looks. Nancy Harris: ‘There’s something about other people’s weddings that tell us where we’re at in our lives’: Cynthia, who’s a TV presenter, receives a visit from her less successful sister – and is surprised to see her step into a winning new light: Casey has brought home an impressive boyfriend who seems impossibly attentive to her every whim.

Top Sports news

Mouthwatering tie in store when Ireland face champions South Africa : The second weekend of France 2023 was always likely to be the least thrilling of the tournament, in part because the opening round had been so heavily stacked with meaningful games that would have a significant impact on the final tables.

The second weekend of France 2023 was always likely to be the least thrilling of the tournament, in part because the opening round had been so heavily stacked with meaningful games that would have a significant impact on the final tables. Katie McCabe says idea that player power ousted Pauw is an ‘unfair narrative’: In an effort to lighten the mood when Katie McCabe’s future at Arsenal was broached on Monday the Irish captain zipped her mouth shut. “We are in talks.” For the record the Ballon d’Or nominee thinks Aitana Bonmati of Spain will capture football’s ultimate individual honour.

In an effort to lighten the mood when Katie McCabe’s future at Arsenal was broached on Monday the Irish captain zipped her mouth shut. “We are in talks.” For the record the Ballon d’Or nominee thinks Aitana Bonmati of Spain will capture football’s ultimate individual honour. Mickey Harte set to become the new Derry senior football manager: It happened in a hurry. The vanquished Leinster finalists called to a hastily convened meeting, their manager already making his way to the home of the Ulster champions. Mickey Harte, incoming Derry senior football boss. The road less travelled, and all that.

Picture of the Day

17/09/2023 -ON SPEC- The Giant Experience is a prototype of the biggest moving statue in the world and will open to the public on Wednesday 20th September. Patrick Dunning ,Creator of the Giant Experience puts the final touch to the exhibition . Photo: Tom Honan

Top Business stories

Savings rates are rising. Here’s how to maximise your return: Oh to live in Belgium; no, not for the chocolates, or beer, but rather for its savings rates. Yes, in the same week that the Irish State Savings scheme increased its rates – to a top annual rate of 2 per cent on the 10-year bond – the Belgian government launched its own special offer.

Oh to live in Belgium; no, not for the chocolates, or beer, but rather for its savings rates. Yes, in the same week that the Irish State Savings scheme increased its rates – to a top annual rate of 2 per cent on the 10-year bond – the Belgian government launched its own special offer. When it comes to road safety, history lessons are a waste of money: It’s not surprising that the Road Safety Authority (RSA) pushed back the launch of its new campaign by a week. Its “Mary Ward” TV ad was due to be aired on August 31st but that day saw the funeral of Nicole Murphy, one of the four young people killed in a road collision in Tipperary. Their deaths added to a tragic tally of Irish road users who lost their lives this summer; events that prompted extensive media coverage and public reaction, writes Bernice Harrison in her Media and Marketing column.

Sir, – The most tiresome aspect of the budget cycle is surely the pattern of left-wing opposition TDs (salary €107,000) and the CEOs of State-funded social justice NGOs (average salary €120,000) uniting to tell us, with straight faces, that workers earning the average wage of €45,000 don’t need tax cuts and should instead continue to pay tax at the higher rate so that public spending can continue to rise. The latest to jump on this annual merry-go-round is Holly Cairns, leader of the Social Democrats, a party which claims to represent ordinary working people (News, September 14th).

READ MORE

Public spending is already completely out of control, having risen from €77 billion in 2019 to €102 billion this year, about 20 per cent more than it was at the height of the Celtic Tiger. Perhaps Ms Cairns and others on six-figure public sector salaries can clarify: exactly what level does public spending have to reach before private sector workers should expect any kind of significant tax cuts? – Yours, etc, BARRY WALSH, Clontarf, Dublin 3.

Podcast Highlights

In the News: Patrick Kielty on The Late Late Show: What he got right and where he must improve

Book Review of the Day

The Bible and Poetry: Translating words and contexts of the testaments: In Bible and Poetry, Michaël Edwards focuses on those books of the Old Testament with a pronounced lyrical character, such as the Song of Songs and the Psalms, and he remarks the points where the prose of Genesis or Isaiah switch to verse: “We find ourselves constantly in the presence of writings that invite us into the joy of words, into a well-shaped language, in a form that demands from us the attention that we give to poetry and awakens us to expectation.” And, “In its own way, and without being supernatural, poetry too is revelation.”

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters