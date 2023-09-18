Mickey Harte set to become the new Derry senior football manager

Mickey Harte looks set to become the new Derry senior football manager, after stepping down as Louth boss at a hastily convened meeting of players in Darver on Monday evening.

Following the meeting, and a subsequent gathering of the county’s management committee, Louth GAA released a statement confirming Harte had left his position having informed them he was set to succeed Ciarán Meenagh in Derry.

“Following a meeting of the Louth GAA management committee tonight (Monday 18th September), chairperson Peter Fitzpatrick informed members of the committee that senior team manager Micky Harte informed him that he and senior team coach Gavin Devlin will be standing down from their role’s with Louth GAA with immediate effect, and taking over with Derry senior footballers,” read the statement.

“Louth GAA management committee would like to sincerely thank Mickey, Gavin and his back room team for their efforts in propelling Louth senior footballers into Division Two football from Division Four in 2020. They have shown professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication and continued courtesy over the last three years and we have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Mickey and his management team which concluded in the group stages of the All-Ireland following a first Leinster final appearance since 2010.

“Louth GAA would like to wish Mickey, Gavin and his management team all the best in their future endeavours. We will now immediately begin the process in seeking a new senior football team manager.”

Harte took charge of Louth ahead of the 2021 season and guided them from Division 4 to Division 2 in the National Football League. Louth also contested the Leinster senior football final this year, losing to Dublin.

He was expected to remain at the helm in Louth for next season, but this evening’s shock announcement will in 2024 see Harte contest an Ulster title against his native Tyrone for the first time should he become Derry boss.