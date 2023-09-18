Woman in hospital after ‘serious collision’ between two cyclists in Dublin

One cyclist, a woman, has been taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital after the incident.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Glasnevin, Co Dublin, on Monday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a “serious” road traffic collision involving two cyclists took place on Botanic Road at approximately 10am. One cyclist, a woman, has been taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with injuries which gardaí say were “believed to be serious at the time.”

The second cyclist, a man, received injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and were travelling in the area of Botanic Road or Iona Road, Glasnevin, on Monday morning between 9am and 10:30am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Botanic Road is currently closed with local diversions in place.