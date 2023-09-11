Firm awarded search-and-rescue contract says it will follow staff retention rules

Bristow Ireland Limited has been chosen to take over the provision of helicopter search-and-rescue services from current provider CHC Ireland. It plans to engage with unions at an early stage of the preparations for the phased transfer of operations due to start in October 2024.

The company due to take over the provision of helicopter search-and-rescue (SAR) services from current provider CHC Ireland has told the Department of Transport that it intends to abide by rules in relation to the retention of existing staff.

Bristow Ireland Limited said it would engage with their unions at an early stage of the preparations for the phased transfer of operations due to start in October 2024.

The company was awarded the contract earlier this year and signed the agreement to provide the services on August 11th. However, concerns among existing staff that they might not be taken on by the new operator despite EU transfer of undertakings (Tupe) rules were raised when the company advertised vacancies in relation to the service.

The Tupe regulations would ensure that those already working for the service kept their jobs and seniority once the new operator took over.

Unions representing the roughly 140 staff involved, Fórsa and Unite, sought assurances from the department and company regarding the new operator’s intentions and the department said last week said that it expected a smooth transfer between the firms but that it would write to Bristow seeking clarification of its position.

On Monday, Bristow issued a statement in which it said it “has given a commitment to the Department of Transport that the company supports the principles of Tupe and that we would fully engage with Fórsa and Unite as part of the mobilisation phase of the contract.

“We are fully committed to establishing pathways for personnel currently servicing the existing SAR contract to join Bristow. We look forward to early engagement with both Fórsa and Unite.”

CHC recently initiated legal action against the State over the awarding of the 10-year contract, the value of which is put at €670 million. At the time, it said it had concerns about alleged flaws in the tendering process.