State’s four emergency helicopter bases to shut for two hours today

The next search-and-rescue contract, estimated to be worth €670m, has been awarded to Bristow Ireland Ltd.

CHC Ireland, the company that operates the State’s emergency all-weather search and rescue helicopter bases in Sligo, Shannon, Dublin and Waterford, is to stand down the service from 12pm to 2pm today.

CHC said the move, which is connected to its dispute with the Government over the awarding of a new €670 million ten-year contract, will see a “reduced service available during this time”.

In May, the Government approved a recommendation from Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Jack Chambers to offer the next search-and-rescue contract to Bristow Ireland Limited, expected to be worth €670 million. Bristow Ireland is due to take over operations in July 2025.

However in June, CHC said it was concerned about alleged “flaws” in the tendering process and announced it was initiating legal action against the Government. At the time CHC Ireland said its action was prompted by concern for “the staff who provide the service and the people who rely on it. This is consistent with our philosophy of putting people at the forefront of everything, as we have done for the past 20-plus years”, it said.

CHC describes itself as a leader in the provision of helicopter support to the offshore energy market, search and rescue, and Government departments.

On Friday morning the company said “increased concern for the health and wellbeing of CHC staff” was behind its decision to move all four bases “offline” from 12 to 2pm.

The company said it was drawing attention to a lack of certainty regarding continuity of employment for its staff under the new contract. It said under EU regulations regarding protection of employees, known as Tupe, continuity of employment should be provided.

CHC said the lack of certainty over future employment “has led to elevated levels of stress among staff and therefore the safety stand down is necessary at this time”.

“It is incumbent on us to protect the safety and wellbeing of our staff. By taking this necessary measure we can ensure that we continue to operate safely, without outside distractions and remain focused on the life-saving work we do for The Irish Coast Guard,” said Rob Tatten, CHC Director of Operations and Accountable manager Ireland.

The Department of Transport has been contacted for a response.