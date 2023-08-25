Thundery showers, blustery conditions expected over the weekend

Saturday will be generally cloudy with widespread showers, some of which could be heavy, particularly in the east. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

The dry and settled weather is set to take a turn over the weekend, with forecasted blustery conditions, and the possibility of thundery showers, the national forecaster has said.

According to Met Éireann, Friday morning will begin with sunny spells but cloud will build through the late morning.

There will be a few showers spreading across the country from the north, with a few possible heavy and thundery downpours across Leinster on Friday afternoon.

It will feel a little cooler than it has in recent days, with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

On Friday night, the showers will become isolated and mostly confined to the north and east of the country. Some clear and dry spells will develop in the southwest.

Saturday will be generally cloudy with widespread showers, some of which could be heavy, particularly in the east. Highest temperatures will be 15 to 19 degrees, with warmest weather in the south.

The showers will clear during the evening, leaving a mostly dry night.

Sunday will have a wet and blustery start to the day, with a band of rain moving across the country during the morning, creating heavy falls at times. The rain will gradually clear, but will be followed by scattered showers.

Overnight, the evening will be drier but rather cloudy, and lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Looking into early next week, the weather continues to be changeable. Monday will have a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells, with a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures will be between 18 and 21 degrees.

It will remain cloudy overnight with a few isolated showers lingering along western counties. It will be mostly dry weather further east.

Tuesday will have more unsettled weather, with bands of rain and blustery winds in store for early in the day.