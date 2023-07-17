Pedestrian (41) killed after being hit by car in Co Tipperary

The collision occurred at around 11.25pm at Burgess West, Ballylooby, Co Tipperary

A man (41) died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary on Sunday night.

The incident involving the car and a pedestrian occurred at Burgess West, Ballylooby, in Tipperary at around 11.25pm.

The man’s body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem will take place.

The male driver (26) of the car was not injured.

The road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.