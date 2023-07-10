Teenager (18) who died in fall on Achill was hiking near ‘Banshees’ movie location

Sebastian Palma Sigmond (18) had been visiting relatives in the Dooagh area of Achill Island. Photograph: Family handout via PA

Mexican teenager Sebastian Palma Sigmond whose body was found on Sunday on Croaghaun Mountain on the western edge of Achill Island is believed to have died after falling accidentally while hiking.

A postmortem examination on the 18-year-old at Mayo University Hospital (MUH) on Monday confirmed serious injuries consistent with a fall.

The area where Mr Sigmond lost his life is in the vicinity of Corrymore Lake, or Lough Accorymore. The terrain locally is described as challenging, only for the sure-footed.

Corrymore Lake sits high on the slopes of Croaghaun Mountain.

The lake achieved worldwide prominence recently as a location used in filming The Banshees of Inisherin. It provided a backdrop to a poignant scene in which Dominic (played by Barry Keoghan) tries in vain to woo Siobhán (played by Kerry Condon) in the movie that was nominated for nine Oscars.

Corrymore lake (Lough Acorrymore) on Achill Island. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

According to a local person, well acquainted with the area, there is a path from the lake which leads to the cliffs at Croaghaun, the highest sea cliffs in Ireland.

Along the route to the clifftops, there are numerous safety warnings.

Mr Sigmond had been visiting relatives in the Dooagh area of Achill Island. He was last seen around 5 pm on Friday evening last when he went for a walk but failed to return.

Gardaí, the Coastguard and Civil Defence personnel, along with civilian volunteers, took part in a widespread land, air and sea search for the missing teenager.

The search was stood down on Sunday evening after a body was discovered.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised.