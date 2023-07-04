Republic may use EU weapons-purchasing scheme to acquire military supplies

When three or more countries purchase arms jointly from a supplier they can recoup part of the cost from a €300m fund. File photograph: Getty Images

The State is examining the possibility of purchasing military supplies in conjunction with other European countries under a newly agreed protocol designed to boost the European Union defence industry.

Last week, the European Parliament and Council of the European Union agreed provisionally to create a new joint arms purchasing scheme. This will enable member states to replenish armouries depleted by aiding Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

The Republic has not sent weapons to Ukraine, instead, it has supplied non-lethal equipment such as body armour and military rations. Irish military assistance has also included training Ukrainian troops in demining and bomb disposal.

However, it may use this initiative, known as the European Defence Industry Reinforcement through common Procurement Act (Edirpa), to purchase new military equipment as part of the Coalition plan to improve significantly the Defence Forces’ capability.

READ MORE

Purchasing military equipment through the EU scheme would result in significant savings, said sources, while stressing only preliminary consideration is being given to the matter.

“Ireland notes the recent agreement by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU to adopt the Edirpa and will carefully assess the benefits of using it in the context of the procurement of military equipment,” said a Department of Defence spokesman.

Under the common procurement arrangement, when three or more countries purchase arms jointly from a supplier they can recoup part of the cost from a €300 million fund.

The initiative was conceived amid EU concerns about its underdeveloped defence industry, which obliges militaries to rely on the US or other non-EU countries for supplies. Under the common procurement scheme purchases can be made only from EU-controlled firms, although derogations may be granted in specific circumstances.

As well as helping to develop the bloc’s defence industry, the plan will advance connectivity between the EU’s armed forces, according to the Council of Europe.

The Republic may use the scheme to fulfil several defence objectives, such as the purchase of advanced armoured personnel carriers and a primary radar system. But participation is likely to be the subject of criticism from neutrality campaigners who argue developing European military co-operation is part of a drive towards an increasingly militaristic EU.

Heavy equipment for Ukraine

Separately, it has emerged the Coalition is considering donating heavy military equipment to Ukraine for the first time. Among the equipment under consideration are armoured Aardvark mine clearance vehicles used by the Defence Forces in demining operations on peacekeeping missions.

The Defence Forces have two Aardvarks that use flails to detonate mines in a controlled setting. They are due to be replaced soon.

“The Defence Forces and the Department of Defence are assessing whether they are in a position to assist the Ukrainian Armed Forces [UAF] through the provision of non-lethal equipment which meets the needs of the UAF,” said the department spokesman.

Such a delivery would be the most significant single transfer of military equipment from the Republic to Ukraine since the war started a year ago.

The department declined to comment on suggestions that the Air Corps’ two Casa 235 maritime patrol aircraft should also be donated to Ukraine. The 30-year-old planes are to be retired following arrival of their replacements last week, two modern Casa 295s which were purchased for €230 million.

“Various options are being considered regarding the future of the Casa 235 aircraft following their removal from service. However, no decision has been made at this stage,” said the department.