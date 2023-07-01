Aldi and Tesco follow Lidl in dropping the price of own-brand milk products by 10 cents

Lidl Ireland on Friday announced a 10 cent reduction in the price of two litres of their own brand milk. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

The supermarket price wars are continuing with Aldi and Tesco following Lidl in dropping the price of their own-brand milk products by another 10 cents.

Aldi has confirmed that it will be reducing the retail prices of all its own-brand milk products by an average of 10 cents. This is the second cut to the retail price of milk the supermarket chain has announced in recent weeks. Aldi says that the latest price reduction by the supermarket follows price cuts on staples such as bread and butter.

Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said that their commitment to their customers is that they will never be beaten on price.

“This announcement on milk prices, our second in recent weeks, is yet another illustration of that commitment. We review the market on a daily basis to ensure we remain the best value retailer. Our real-time focus means we can respond quickly.

“The economic environment remains challenging, and we will continue with our multidimensional response, which involves shielding customers from inflation as much as possible, working with suppliers, ensuring we always have a discount versus the more expensive supermarkets, and monitoring the market in real time”.

Meanwhile, Tesco has confirmed it will reduce the price of its two-litre fresh milk by 10 cent from July 3rd. This follows a similar move by Lidl which came in to force at supermarkets nationwide on Saturday morning. The Tesco own brand two litre of fresh milk will now be priced at €2.09, down from €2.19.

Joe Manning, commercial director, Tesco Ireland said that with household budgets remaining under pressure they are committed to helping their customers, by keeping a “laser focus” on the cost of the weekly shop.

“We continue to work closely with our suppliers to pass on price cuts to our customers whenever we can.”

Tesco says all of the fresh milk sold in their stores in this country is 100 per cent Irish, sourced from Irish farms and is National Dairy Council approved. Last month, Tesco Ireland introduced price cuts on 700 products across the store, including family favourites and essential products.

Lidl Ireland on Friday announced a 10 cent reduction in the price of two litres of their own brand milk. It is the second price decrease announced by Lidl Ireland in less than two months. A two-litre carton of their own brand milk has seen a drop in price from €2.19 to €2.09.

Chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland JP Scally indicated that the company “is very conscious of the cost of living challenges” facing their customers.

“We were the first retailer in Ireland to drop the price of milk in May and we’re proud to be leading the way once again with this latest price cut.”