Ireland will need more international co-operation to fend off security threats, say experts

Ireland will have no choice but to depend on greatly increased international co-operation to meet the increased threats posed to the State’s cybersecurity and to its maritime security in future, experts in those areas have told the Government’s new Forum examining future security.

The opening session of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy in UCC was overshadowed by anti-war protesters who unfurled an anti-Nato banner and tried to shout down the Tánaiste Micheál Martin and also the chair, Professor Louise Richardson, during their opening addresses.

During heated exchanges with representatives from Connolly Youth Movement, Mr Martin contended that the protesters were not respecting democracy and free speech. “The most undemocratic thing you can do is to shut down debate and that is what you are doing here this morning,” he told the protesters.

After 10 minutes of disruption – in which the protesters shouted slogans and statements - they were escorted from the hall by gardaí.

The majority of panel speakers during the first of the four-day forum focused on European security, cybersecurity and potential threats to Ireland’s large maritime areas as well as to the State’s infrastructure.

The panellists pointed to such threats increasing in future, being international in nature, and requiring international co-operation and co-ordination to respond to them.

Brendan Flynn from the School of Political Science and Sociology in the University of Galway said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had fundamentally changed the threat profile in terms of maritime security.

Mr Flynn said former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev had recently said it was quite acceptable that Russia could attack subsea infrastructure of cables. Although he did not mentioning Ireland, he had referred to western countries, said Mr Flynn.

Mr Flynn said it was a realistic possibility – though not a probability – that Russia could exploit a horizontal escalation of the war, and that it could even be possible it could come about in our waters.

“The mere fact that it is a possibility is a fundamental order of magnitude,” he said.

Mr Flynn also said that Ireland would need to be “flexible” in future to participate with EU states. He also said that Ireland would need to collaborate with Nato.

At the earlier session on cybersecurity Richard Browne, director of the national security centre, emphasised the need for co-operation on an international level.

Brigadier General Seán White, director at Cyber Defence, EU Military Staff, said that his office had observed that the military in Ukraine and elsewhere were increasingly dependent on civil critical infrastructure.

“Cyber attacks are becoming ubiquitous and a routine feature that could potentially lead to further unintended consequences,” he said.

Matt Carthy of Sinn Féin said his party has been critical of the forum and also its format and would have preferred a citizens’ assembly.

He said his party was prepared to join in any debate.

“We have to substantially increase investment in our defence forces, we have to be able to monitor what’s happening in our skies and seas and protect ourselves against new modern threats, such as cyber attacks, and that does include collaborating with others.

“But we also have to recognise that we have a role to play in the world and I think that can be a very positive and constructive role in terms of peace-building, conflict resolution, and humanitarian aid,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the end of first session, the Tánaiste said that Ireland would remain militarily neutral but that people should not be afraid to talk about increased focus on the State’s security, or greater co-operation with others in relation to new forms of threat.

“The Government is not changing from military neutrality. We said this repeatedly. But you do need to discuss the wider challenges that are coming not just our way but across Europe.

“What I’m doing here is being more transparent about talking about participation in Pesco initiatives, such as maritime surveillance, such as cybersecurity, or indeed airlift. My view is we should be a part of those.

“We’ve been members of Partnership for Peace with Nato since 1999. And I’m simply saying we shouldn’t be squeamish about these issues. We shouldn’t be afraid to even mention our participation in these initiatives.”