Developer seeks approval for largest ever residential development in Cork city centre

Artist's impression of the Cork docklands development by O'Callaghan Properties, which has been described as potentially one of the biggest ever regeneration projects undertaken in the country

A planning application for the largest ever residential development in Cork city centre is to be lodged with Cork City Council in the coming days for a site in the city’s docklands which has been described as one of the biggest ever regeneration projects undertaken in the country.

O’Callaghan Properties has unveiled details of plans for 1,325 residential units, comprising apartments and duplexes, on a 7.5-hectares site of the former Gouldings fertiliser plant on Centre Park Road off Cork’s south docks.

The developer’s managing director Brian O’Callaghan said the project will involve the construction of 658 one-bedroom units, 465 two-bedroom units and 202 three- bedroom units, in 10 buildings ranging in height from two to 14 storeys.

Mr O’Callaghan said the project, incorporating 25,000 square metres of public open space, would establish large-scale residential availability near Cork city centre in one of the largest regeneration projects in Ireland.

“This project will be an exemplar for the 15-minute city concept, will be highly sustainable and be served by efficient public transport. It will be an example of the emerging new city and will make an even bigger statement on the attractiveness of Docklands as a location to work and live,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan said that the public open space will include play and exercise areas while there are also proposals for cafes/restaurants with outdoor seating areas, service retail units and a convenience retail store at ground-floor level across the entire development.

The development will also include a stand-alone two-storey creche and will involve the construction of pedestrian and cycle links and road crossings with a proposal to locate a mobility hub, where people can switch from one mode of transport to another, on Centre Park Road.

The project is dependent on Gouldings, which currently uses the site as a storage area, being successful in moving their operations to the former IFI plant at Marino Point in Cork Harbour. Cork County Council granted Gouldings planning permission, but the decision is under appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

Meanwhile, O’Callaghan Properties say that if planning is granted for the first phase of the project on Centre Park Road without any major delays, the company would hope to start construction on some 300 apartments in mid-2024, with construction likely to take some two years.