Unsettled weather ahead but thunder likely to fade for Springsteen’s final gig

Bruce Springsteen with Steven Van Zandt and the E Street Band at the RDS last Friday. Photograph: Tom Honan

Met Éireann predicts some heavy and possibly thundery showers in Dublin this afternoon and into the late evening, with the showers most likely between 4pm and 6pm. However, there is a strong chance they will have cleared by the time Bruce Springsteen takes the stage for his final Dublin gig at 7pm.

The forecaster said there was a possibility of hailstones in the evening, alongside more thunder, but it is not expected to be as severe as Monday evening and temperatures are expected to be between 12 and 14 degrees.

Either side of the unsettled weather, sunny spells are predicted and ticket holders for this evening’s concert are not the only ones wishing that weather remains dry and sunny for the final RDS event, with Stevie Van Zandt, a member of Springsteen’s E-Street Band, tweeting on Monday about a stunning rainbow over Dublin city. “Is it a peace offering saying it won’t rain during [Tuesday’s] show?“ he asked.

Dublin’s rainbow. Biggest I’ve ever seen. Went the full 180. Horizon to horizon. Is it a peace offering saying it won’t rain during tomorrow’s show? pic.twitter.com/pSKdWjnVZR — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) May 8, 2023

In the rest of the country, sunny spells are predicted, with showers beginning in the west and southwest, before spreading eastwards in the morning time, and some are forecast to be heavy and possibly thundery.

READ MORE

Light southwest winds are also expected to increase westerly at times in the afternoon and evening, with top temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Showers will continue into the night, with longer spells of rain emerging at times in the west and northwest, while showers are to be more scattered in the east and southeast with longer drier and clearer intervals occurring and lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Wednesday will start mostly cloudy with showers becoming widespread in the morning, before sunny spells develop through the day, the meteorological service predicts.

Outbreaks of heavy and possibly thundery rain is forecast for the northwest on Wednesday evening, sweeping southeastwards over the country overnight, followed by showers.

Thursday is forecast to begin dull and wet across the southern half of the country, and drier and sunnier further north with scattered showers. The rain is expected to clear the south in the morning however, leaving a mix of sunshine and showers in the afternoon.

Friday’s weather is expected to be largely dry with variable cloud and sunny spells, with some patchy drizzle potentially brushing the northwest coast towards the evening. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are predicted.

A largely dry day is expected on Saturday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, and top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. Outbreaks of rain are forecast to spread eastwards on Saturday night and should give way to a noticeably cooler day on Sunday with a mix of sunshine and showers.