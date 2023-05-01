‘New town’ on the north side of Drogheda is under way to cater for a population of just over 21,100

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, centre, and Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien, right, at a sod-turning event at the end of February this year to announce phase one of the Port Access Northern Cross Route in Drogheda. Photograph: Government Information Service

A new “town” on the northern side of Drogheda, which is already the largest town in the country, is under way some 15 years after it was first mooted.

With 15 per cent of Drogheda south of the Boyne being within the Co Meath boundary, a new local area plan is likely to cater for an anticipated population of 50,000, inclusive of its environs north and south.

Continued growth within Co Louth will be focused on the northern environs of the town, where work is well under way on the first phase of the 5.6km Port Access Northern Cross Route (PANCR).

When it is finished, the 254 hectare land bank that the completed road opens up will allow for 7,600 new homes, which equates to a population of just over 21,100 based on average household size in Louth.

The development of the Drogheda Northern Environs was a victim of the crash of the Celtic Tiger but nearly 20 years later, the sod was officially turned on the first 2.1 kilometres in February.

Due to be open by this time next year, it is a ring road from the M1 motorway eastward towards the Boyne and the lands for development are embraced by it.

The chief executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, said: “It is a great step forward for Drogheda.”

This phase will provide for around 2,500 housing units, which equates to just over 7,000 new residents.

‘Huge progress’

Ms Martin said: “The road has made huge progress over the last six months and the amount of housing developments right across that north Drogheda swathe is the proof of the pudding in that developers are building in large numbers and will build in large numbers over the next few years.”

Funding for the road is provided by Housing Infrastructure Services Company (HISCo), a commercial joint venture between the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) and Cork County Council to build supporting infrastructure for housing. The developers repay the loan as they sell or lease each unit.

So as long as this road wasn’t getting built, and as long as the housing market hadn’t recovered, the growth of Drogheda was constrained and greatly hindered — Joan Martin, chief executive of Louth County Council

Ms Martin said: “It is very important that Drogheda continues to grow and develop and it continues to become a bigger town so that it can contribute more and more to the county and to the region as an economic driver.

“So as long as this road wasn’t getting built, and as long as the housing market hadn’t recovered, the growth of Drogheda was constrained and greatly hindered.”

Senior planner Joanna Kelly said “there’s about 25 per cent of the lands that don’t have permission, the rest all have permission and a lot of those developers are active on the ground at the moment.”

The master plan for the lands, drawn up in the 2000s but now updated, provides commercial floor space in each of the three neighbourhoods, though the size is expected to be revised in light of how shopping and the retail landscape have changed.

Land for schools have been identified in the master plan and the council actively engages with the Department of Education on what is required.

Linking the community and the neighbourhoods will be a linear park of 14.5 hectares, which is separate to the 15 per cent of public open space that developers must provide within their own developments.

IDA land bank

It will also contain cycle lanes and footpaths to promote active travel and healthy living, and playgrounds are required in new developments of over 50 units.

The IDA also has a large land bank close to the motorway side of the road.

As well as providing land for master planned development, it was always intended to take HGV traffic out of the town and the rat runs to and from Drogheda Port.

The final timeline for completion of the entire road and the “new town” on the northern environs of Drogheda is not yet known.