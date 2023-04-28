Derry man evacuated from Sudan ‘petrified’ soldiers would come into his home

Smoke rises over Khartoum during fighting between Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, Sudan. Photograph: EPA

A Derry man who was recently evacuated from Sudan said due to the unpredictability of the situation in the country, “you just have to sort of close your eyes and wait until you arrive, hope that you arrive safely”.

Since last week, clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s main paramilitary force have killed hundreds of people and sent thousands fleeing for safety from the country, prompting concerns about a civil war breaking out.

Thousands of citizens from other countries who had been residing in Sudan have since been evacuated, including some 122 Irish citizens.

Brian McDaid, from Derry, said initially he was resistant to the idea of leaving the country through the options available.

“For me, we had been hearing stories of people leaving Sudan by bus. And that’s a long journey going to other parts of Sudan or all the way through to Egypt,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“I was resistant to the idea. I was waiting for evacuation, some sort of EU evacuation plan to be put in place. And I think when it became more of a matter of urgency to leave, when we realised just how unpredictable it is and how very real, I think [there were] fears of soldiers or units who were maybe departing, retreating were going into people’s homes.”

Mr McDaid said he “really wanted to avoid that” and he had fears that the fighting “could very easily spill out and just become a lot more sporadic”.

“[There was] a growing danger, a growing risk. And like I said, the threat of soldiers coming into my home, I was just petrified of that. So we made the arrangements and I was due to get on a bus in the morning and then the opportunity to go to the Spanish ambassador’s residence where people had gathered, that presented itself,” he said.

“So I had to make a very quick decision and they went with that. And yeah, it was the right decision for me and my family.”

Mr McDaid said he and his family sheltered at the Spanish ambassador’s residence all day, as there was “heavy fighting” outside so their departure had to be delayed.

“I left at six and it took us a long time to get to the airfield. And that was yeah, it was a very stressful journey. Lots of checkpoints driving through and eerily still, I mean, quiet, a war zone essentially at that point,” he said.

“But again, because it’s so unpredictable, you just have to sort of close your eyes and wait until you arrive, hope that you arrive safely. And we did. So we were very fortunate.”

He added: “But lots of people are still left. And obviously the fighting continues. So it’s becoming a much bigger problem and lots of people unable to leave who are just seeing their whole city just crumble around them.”

Mr McDaid added that it is “wonderful” to have left the danger, but his “heart is just breaking for people who are stuck and maybe will be unable to leave because they are not eligible”.

A total of 122 Irish citizens and their dependents have been evacuated from Sudan in recent days with the help of France, Spain, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and Jordan, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

A spokesman for the Department said “due to continued uncertainty about the duration of the current ceasefire, and the generally volatile situation in Sudan, we advise citizens, if they judge it safe to do so, to give serious consideration to evacuation options as they become available”.

“Evacuation operations will only continue for as long as the security situation in Sudan allows,” the spokesman said.

Aid agency Goal has recommenced some of its humanitarian programmes in parts of Sudan and is hoping to “get back to work” in a safe and secure manner.

Paul Westbury, Goal’s regional security adviser in Africa, told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the agency’s plan is to get its staff to safer areas and while the situation in Khartoum was “a bit dangerous” it was not “dire” and efforts were being made to get supplies to those who remained.

“At the end of the day we have to start looking at the next step in getting humanitarian programmes back online,” he added.