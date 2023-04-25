Stardust inquest: pen portraits of all 48 victims who died in 1981 nightclub fire will be read into the record

A new inquest into the deaths of 48 young people killed in the fire in the Stardust nightclub, in Artane, north Dublin in 1981 is to begin today.

The Stardust fire, which occurred during a Valentine’s Day disco, was the worst fire disaster in the history of the State. Follow live reporting below.

The inquest is expected to be the most extensive ever held in Ireland and followed decades of campaigning from the families of victims. The first hearing on Tuesday will hear from the families of victims who died in the fire who will read out pen portraits of those who died.

Here is some previous reporting on the Stardust fire for context:

Social Affairs correspondent Kitty Holland has a detailed longread on the Stardust fire on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy here.

A comprehensive timeline covering the disaster and much of the families’ decades-long efforts to find justice can be read here.

The High Court late last year rejected a legal challenge from Eamon Butterly, the nightclub’s former manager, seeking to exclude ‘unlawful killing’ as a possible verdict at the inquest. You can read a report of the ruling here.

Kitty Holland is reporting from the inquest hearing:

There were no objections from any of the legal teams to the 15 person jury empaneled on 17th April.

Families are in the court to hear the pen portraits of victims, while evidence will begin to be heard in early June.

Gertrude Barrett, whose 17-year-old son Michael was killed in the fire, is expected to be the first to read out a pen portrait.

The Dublin coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane, has begun the first hearing of the inquest, which will feature pen portraits from families of those who died.

An initial tribunal of inquiry in November 1981 ruled the “more probable explanation” for the fire was that it was started deliberately. The families of those who died have always strongly rejected the finding.

In 2019 the Government announced a fresh inquest into the deaths would take place, following decades of campaigning from the families of victims.

As we begin the formal proceedings of the Stardust Inquests, we will temporarily refrain from making comments. As grieving families, we are united in our sorrow and must trust and respect the Coronial system. 1/2 — Justice for Stardust 48 (@48NeverCameHome) April 25, 2023

Ahead of the inquest opening in the Rotunda Hospital, families of victims gathered at the Garden of Remembrance on Tuesday morning.