Renowned Irish climber Noel Hanna dies on Nepal mountain

One of the country’s most successful mountaineers has died while climbing on the world’s tenth-highest peak in Nepal on Monday night.

According to expedition organisers, Noel Hanna, a 10-time Everest summiteer from Co Down, died at Camp IV on Mt Annapurna after he returned from the summit point.

Record-holding Indian woman climber Baljeet Kaur went missing near Camp IV while descending from the summit point, organisers said.

Annapurna is in the Annapurna mountain range of Gandaki Province, north-central Nepal.

READ MORE

According to Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks, Mr Hanna “breathed his last in Camp IV last night”.

According to organisers, efforts are under way to bring the bodies of the two climbers back to base camp, the Himalayan Times reported.

Irish mountaineer and Kerry-based climber Pat Falvey this morning said: “It is with great sadness and shock that it has been reported by the Himalayan Times that friend and climbing colleague Noel Hanna has died on returning from the summit of 8091-metre mountain Annapurna.

“May he rest in peace, my sympathy to Lynne and all his family. We are waiting for further updates.

“Unfortunately it’s the game we play. It’s not called the death zone for nothing. By the law of averages the mountains do take a life back. He was doing what he loved and he knew this. We have lost one of the best,” Mr Falvey said.

Mr Hanna, from Co Down, a married former bodyguard, scaled the summit of Annapurna last Wednesday, but news of his success only filtered through on Sunday due to safety concerns.

A renowned adventurer, Mr Hanna scaled summits and competed in sports adventures around the world. He was the first person from Ireland to reach the summit of K2 during the winter season, and he and his wife successfully summited Mt Everest in 2009 and 2016 from both sides.

Earlier this year he attempted to become the first Irish person to scale the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, in winter but was forced off the mountain due to severe weather.

He also helped people to scale some of the world’s most difficult mountains.

In February 2019 Mr Hanna accompanied the youngest person to climb the highest volcano in North America – Pico De Orizabo (5636m) in Mexico – when he summited with 12-year-old-American Decatur Boland along with his father Daniel.

In the same year he accompanied Sarah Khumalo to the summit of Everest (8848m) – making her the first black African woman to reach the summit of the world’s highest mountain.

Almost four years ago on May 16th, 2019, Mr Hanna accompanied Séamus ‘Shay’ Lawless (39) from Bray, Co Wicklow, who died just hours after summiting Everest.

Mr Lawless, a professor of artificial intelligence at Trinity College Dublin, fell up to 500m during his descent, in an area known as the balcony.

Mr Lawless did the climb to raise up to €25,000 for the Barretstown Children’s Charity, dedicated to seriously ill children and their families.

An search was launched in a bid to find Mr Lawless, but it was eventually called off. More than €200,000 was raised by the public to fund it.