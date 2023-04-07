Man (19) who died after being struck by bus in Longford named as Martin McDonnell

A Garda forensic investigation of the scene is due to take place in Longford on Friday. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A 19-year-old man who died after being struck by a bus on Convent Road in Longford town on Thursday evening has been named locally as Martin McDonnell.

Mr McDonnell was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí and emergency services had rushed to the area in the aftermath of the collision which occurred at 6.15pm. The scene was cordoned off pending a full Garda Forensic Collision investigation, which is due to take place on Friday morning.

This is the second tragedy to befall the the McDonnell family in recent years. Ciaran McDonnell (23), a brother of Martin, died on New Year’s Day in 2022. The car he was driving was found partially submerged in water off the main road between Granard and Ballinalee at Clonfin in Longford.

Martin McDonnell spoke at the funeral of his brother at St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford on January 6th last year. He told mourners that their hearts were “broken in to pieces” following the loss of Ciaran.

“You were one of a kind and you were my best friend. You are my hero and I will always love you. You were simply the best. You will be missed and you will always be in our hearts.”

Meanwhile, the body of Martin McDonnell was taken to the mortuary at Mullingar Regional Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

Tributes

Tributes were paid to the young man on Thursday evening on social media.

“It really is a cruel world we live in,” wrote one friend. “RIP Martin, your back with your brother Ciaran this evening side by side again.”

Another simply wrote: “Gone too soon brother, you’ll be missed. Praying for your family at this sad time.”

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry Hagan expressed his shock upon learning of the tragedy.

“It’s a tragedy at any time of the year, but especially so with it being Easter week,” he said.

“On behalf of the Longford community I would like to take this opportunity to extend deepest sympathies to the family of the young man.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or who could possibly have video footage (including dash-cam footage) are asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.