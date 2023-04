The incident occurred in Longford town on Thursday evening. File photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/Irish Times

A man in his late teens has been knocked down and killed after being struck by a bus in Longford town on Thursday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene at the Convent Road junction in the midlands town shortly after 6pm.

The young man, who is from Longford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene itself has been cordoned off pending a full Garda Forensic Collision investigation.

READ MORE

This is a breaking story and will be updated.