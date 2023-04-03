Bull Island: Proposal to restrict dog walkers from areas of the nature reserve

Dog walkers will be required to keep their dog on a lead in the dunes on North Bull Island. Photograph: PA

Dog walkers will be required to keep their dog on a lead in the dunes on North Bull Island to prevent disturbance to ground nesting birds as part of a new visitor access management plan for the area.

A designated area of the beach will be available for dogs off-lead outside of the bathing season and bathing hours of 11am to 8pm.

Dublin City Council’s new plan for the island’s nature reserve is intended to be implemented from April 30th and said they welcome feedback on the proposed measures.

The council said zones will be marked with signage and colour coding - red (no access), blue (dogs on lead) and green (off-lead outside of bathing season/bathing hours).

People will also be asked not to access the salt marsh or northern tip of the island, which will be left undisturbed.

“The salt marsh is where migratory birds feed and roost so they can build up crucial fat reserves for their long migratory journeys,” Dublin City Council said on Monday.

“The northern part of the island is where seals pup and haul out.”

The local authority said the visitor access management plan is based on a voluntary code, which seeks to “promote responsible behaviour in those visiting the island”.

“Dublin City Council fully expects that the local communities and people from a wider area will understand the need for this voluntary code to protect what is so special about the island,” it said.

“An information and awareness raising campaign will support the Visitor Access Management Plan and Dublin City Council.

“The monitoring of the plan will be by the North Bull Island Oversight Forum, which represents a range of stakeholders.”

There are an estimated over two million visitors to the island each year, while the council said most people “understand and appreciate the value of the nature reserve”.

“However, there is probably less appreciation of the sensitivity of bird and mammals species to disturbance by people and dogs off lead,” it said.

“To better understand this, surveys have been commissioned over a number of years and these have revealed the significant negative impacts caused to wildlife as a result of people walking in sensitive areas and dogs being off lead.”

The island supports 9 internationally important habitats and a range of protected species including the Petalwort, Marsh Fritillary Butterfly, Harbour and Grey Seal, Common lizard and at least three species of bat (Common Pipistrelle, Soprano Pipistrelle, and Leisler’s).

The island’s flora is “significant”, according to the council, with 361 plant species recorded thus far, including five rare species protected under the Flora Protection Order (2022).

Internationally important numbers of waterfowl and wading birds overwinter on the islands salt marshes, tidal lagoons and mudflats, it said.

In the summer, the dunes on the island provide crucial habitat for ground nesting birds, including Skylark, Stonechats, and Meadow Pipit.