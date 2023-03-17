St Patrick’s Day live: Follow the festivities live at home and abroad

Happy St Patrick’s Day and welcome to our rolling coverage of the day’s festivities. Here’s some key points to get you started:

Dublin parade route

If you’re heading to the parade in Dublin city, here’s a map of the route. The capital’s parade runs from noon until 2.30pm. The theme is One and is intended to reflect the diversity of the people now living in Dublin. The Ireland women’s football team and their manager Vera Pauw, who made history by qualifying for this year’s World Cup for the first time, will act as grand marshal.

Weather forecast

Bring the brolly for the morning but you may be able to leave it wrapped up in the afternoon at times. Met Éireann has predicted cloudy and drizzly conditions in the morning but the afternoon and evening look set to experience brighter intervals. Some scattered showers, with some heavy, may be seen with potential for a few isolated thunderstorms over Connacht. Temperatures are set to range between 11 and 14 degrees.

☘️St. Patrick’s morning will be mostly cloudy with rain & drizzle in Munster & Connacht extending northeastwards to all areas. 🌧️☔️



Keep up to date with the weather forecast here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/FLJtt2w1ff — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 17, 2023

Getting there – public transport

If you’re heading along to any parades by public transport today, be sure to check with operators for any diversions or changes to services.

🚌 Dublin Bus: A Sunday timetable service will be in place on Friday and a number of diversions will remain in place until Monday, March 20th. No real time information will be available until approximately 6pm. However, a Nitelink service will run on Friday and Saturday nights. See their website for more information.

🚊 Luas: The Red and Green lines will operate a Sunday service. To facilitate the parade, several stops will be closed. On the Green line, there will be no trams running between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick until 7pm while the Red line will see its service curtailed between Smithfield and The Point from 10am until 3pm.

🚆 Irish Rail: Tara Street station in Dublin city centre will be closed until 4pm. Additional services are operating on several intercity route including Sligo/Longford/Maynooth to Dublin Connolly and Belfast to Connolly. Several late night services have also been put in place to Maynooth, Greystones, Howth, Dundalk and Kildare from the city centre.

🚍 Bus Éireann: Multiple Bus Éireann and Expressway services, operating to a Sunday timetable, will be disrupted by parades taking place across the country. A full list of diversions is available on their website.