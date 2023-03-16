St Patrick’s Day quiz 2023: 50 questions to test your Irisology

Do you know what singer Christy Moore recommended that you never forget? The province ruled over by Ireland’s legendary warrior Queen Meave? The fish that is associated with knowledge?

If you know the answers to these and the rest of our 50 questions, you could win you could win this great prize:

Delphi Lodge, Connemara: A 1830s country house, fishing lodge and hotel in one of the most spectacular settings in Ireland.

Ireland’s Blue Book is delighted to offer the winner of the 2023 Irish Times St Patrick’s Day quiz an overnight break with dinner, bed and breakfast for two people sharing at Delphi Lodge, Co Galway. Delphi Lodge is a beautiful 1830s country house hotel located in one of the most spectacular settings in Connemara, with charming accommodation, glorious scenery, great food and total tranquillity.

The closing date is Monday, March 20th, 2023, at 10pm GMT. The winner and quiz answers will be published in The Irish Times Magazine on Saturday, April 1st, 2023. Terms and conditions apply. Best of luck.