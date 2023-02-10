Anti-racism demonstrators criticise Varadkar’s ‘hard’ line on migration

Activist Ailbhe Smyth said the march would take place "in celebration of diversity, not in anger or fury”. File photograph: Alan Betson/Irish Times

Groups involved with organising a demonstration against racism next weekend have criticised comments made by the Taoiseach in Brussels that Ireland should be “fair, firm and hard” on migration as “unfortunate” and “unhelpful” in the current climate.

Speaking at the launch of a solidarity march planned for Saturday February 18th, Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women’s Council (NWC) said the Taoiseach’s comments were “unhelpful in the current climate” of increasing negative attitudes towards refugees and asylum seekers.

“It would be better for the Taoiseach to look at our current asylum policy, because right now it’s not working. We have people in direct provision centres who have refugee status who can’t move out because there’s no where to go. There isn’t enough staff dealing with applications and that needs to happen,” she said.

People who were protesting against migrants and asylum seekers entering the country should “place the anger where it should be which is at the hands of the Government,” Ms O’Connor said, calling for improved legislation tackling violence against women and more refuges around the country for women fleeing violence.

“The rhetoric and the narrative we’re seeing at so many of the protests about this concern for women is to instil fear and is based on complete misinformation. We know the vast majority of violence against women is perpetrated by someone known to them.”

Ms O’Connor said many NWC members had been in touch over the past number of weeks “saying how terrifying it must be to be a woman with her children to be in a hotel or a direct provision centre and seeing the protests outside.”

Activist Ailbhe Smyth described the statement as “unfortunate”.

“I feel very ashamed of that word ‘hard’, to be in a country where that is said by one of our leaders. I would like to see a policy which is humane, generous, open and understanding. We are an exceptionally wealthy country and there is no reason why we cannot stretch out that hand of humanity and generosity to people who are in need,” she said.

Ms Smyth said there would be “very strong stewarding” at the Ireland For All march next Saturday due to an increase in tensions and violence in recent weeks, which would take place “in celebration of diversity, not in anger or fury”.

“Those who are taking the brunt of the rage and the hatred coming from extreme right-wing forces are front and centre in organising the march,” Ms Smyth said. These included groups such Migrant and Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI), Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), the NWC and union groups Forsa and SIPTU.

Dean Scurry, who is involved with the Ballymun for All group, said there were “people who have sinister motives who are pouring honey into the ears of young working class men across this country” and the march next Saturday aimed to counteract that by showing “community, solidarity, unity”.

Other local community groups such as East Wall for All are also involved in the protest.

The solidarity march is planned for Saturday February 18th commencing at 1:30pm from Parnell Square to The Custom House.