New Jesuit provincial is a brother of MEP Clare Daly

A new provincial has been appointed to the Jesuits in Ireland and he is the brother of MEP Clare Daly.

Fr Shane Daly (49) entered the congregation in 2008, aged 35, and was ordained in 2015 at Belvedere College in Dublin, the first known ordination in the history of the college.

Prior to entering the Jesuits, he worked as a teacher at the detention centre for youth offenders at Oberstown, Co Dublin. After his novitiate in Birmingham, he studied for a Master’s degree in theology at the University of Toronto in Canada and for a Licentiate in Sacred Theology at Regis College there subsequently.

After ordination he taught History and Religion at Belvedere College and from 2016 to 2019 was headmaster of Colásite Iognáid (St Ignatius College) in Galway.

Originally from Newbridge Co Kildare, he began studying for a PhD at the Loyola Institute, Trinity College, in Dublin in 2019. His final years of preparation to become a Jesuit, his Tertianship, took place at Portland, Oregon, USA, from January to May 2022.