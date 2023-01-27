Ireland

Man (30s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Kilkenny

Driver died after car crashed into a wall in Dunbell early on Friday morning

The road where the crash occurred is currently closed to allow for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. File image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Jack Power
Fri Jan 27 2023 - 08:35

A man in his 30s has died after a car he was driving crashed into a wall in Co Kilkenny early on Friday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the crash at around 2.50am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at Carn in Dunbell.

The body has been moved to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny, with a postmortem to take place.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination by Garda investigators, who will try to establish any factors that may have led to the car hitting the wall.

Gardaí are also appealing for any witnesses or motorists who were in the area at the time who may have camera or dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda station on 056 775 4150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

