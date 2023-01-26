VHI to increase private health insurance prices from March

The company has said that premiums would rise by an average of 4.8 per cent across its health insurance plans due to increased demand for healthcare and the rising cost of healthcare.

VHI, the private health insurer, will increase insurance premiums from the start of March.

The price hike will put further pressure on households dealing with cost-of-living increases and marks the end of a period of price stability in private health insurance as cost inflation is passed on to customers.

The increase comes after Irish Life imposed an average increase of 5 per cent this month and follows rebates paid to customers due to the reduced use of private healthcare services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The VHI increases will lead to the average annual cost of health insurance for a family of four on a standard policy rising by between €102 and €180 over the course of the year.

Couples on higher levels of insurance cover will face higher annual increases on premiums.

The insurer said this was the first price increase in two years, following a price reduction in 2022, and the return of €450 million in premium waivers over the past three years.

The cost of covering the healthcare needs of customers had increased significantly in the last 12 months as demand for health services returned to pre-pandemic levels, the company said.

The trend reflected the pent-up demand for healthcare services resulting from a period of reduced access to services over the last two years, according to the VHI.

The company said there had been a significant increase in costs associated with the delivery of healthcare due to increases in wage, energy and other costs, including infection control.

The insurer said the price increase was necessary to ensure that VHI can continue to meet the cost of providing healthcare to its customers this year and beyond.

“We understand that our customers are already dealing with the pressure of rising costs across the economy and we have made every effort to keep the price increase as low as possible,” said Aaron Keogh, managing director of VHI.

“However, because of these cost pressures, the price increase is necessary.”

The increase will lead to growing expectation within the health insurance market that Laya Healthcare, a competitor to the VHI, will follow suit and increase its prices in line with rivals.

VHI reported a net surplus of €65.3 million on gross earned premiums of almost €1.6 billion in 2021.