Conor McGregor denies woman’s assault allegation on yacht

Conor McGregor is under investigation by a judge in Ibiza over assault allegations.

An unidentified woman claims Mr McGregor kicked her in the abdomen and punched her on his yacht after partying at Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza on July 16th for his 34th birthday. She jumped from the yacht, near the island of Formentera, and was eventually picked up by a Red Cross boat, per the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The woman said she feared for her life, according to the Spanish newspaper.

She said she previously knew Mr McGregor as they are from the same neighbourhood in Dublin.

The woman (42) at first declined to provide a full statement to Spanish police, the Ultima Hora newspaper reported. However, an Ibiza judge has launched an investigation after being contacted by Irish authorities, to whom the woman filed a complaint.

“Mr McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” McGregor spokeswoman Karen Kessler said in a statement.

Mr McGregor was charged with six offences in April 2022 in Ireland stemming from an arrest for dangerous driving. He was arrested in Miami in 2019 for swiping and damaging a fan’s phone and in 2018 for damaging a bus in advance of a UFC event.

Mr McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in which he broke his leg.

The fighter’s coach, John Kavanagh, has said he expects Mr McGregor to fight in 2023. – Field Level Media/Reuters

