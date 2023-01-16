Lifeboat rescues man who fell from cliff in Co Cork

The RNLI lifeboat was able to be beached and took on board the stretchered patient injured after a fall from cliffs in Cobh. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

A man who fell from cliffs in Co Cork was rescued by a lifeboat after paramedics could not extract the patient.

The young men fell from cliffs east of the Pilot station in Cobh and suffered a serious leg injury on Sunday afternoon at around 3.35pm.

National Ambulance Service paramedics and fire service personnel were able to access and treat the casualty, but were unable to remove him from the scene.

Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat was able to be beached and took on board the stretchered patient. They took him to Kennedy Quay where the fire service assisted in extracting the casualty to the ambulance.