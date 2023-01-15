North Dublin cycle scheme: major roadworks to begin from next weekend

Major roadworks are to get under way in north Dublin from next weekend as part of a north Dublin cycle scheme. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Major roadworks are to get under way in Dublin from next weekend as part of a north Dublin cycle scheme, with traffic disruption in the area expected.

Dublin City Council has said that as part of the ongoing Clontarf to City Centre Scheme, major roadworks are to take place on the Clontarf Road at the Malahide Road and Howth Road junctions.

The works will take place next Saturday from 8am to 7pm; on Friday, January 20th, at 7pm through to Saturday 21st at 7pm; and Sunday 22nd from 8am to 7pm.

Works will involve road construction on the Clontarf Road opposite the Malahide Road and Howth Road junctions. These works require the excavation of 500mm of existing carriageway to build it back up again.

The scheme is part of more than 30 infrastructure projects to provide segregated bike lane across the capital.

It is intended to provide safe access to the city for those travelling on the off-road Dublin Bay cycle path that runs from Sutton to Clontarf.

A council spokesperson said: “This traffic management arrangement is necessary to facilitate new road construction and also the installation of a number of duct crossings across the Clontarf Road in the vicinity of the Malahide Road and Clontarf Road junction also.

“Completion of these works shall open additional work areas and progress greatly the works required on the two junctions.

“To help ensure the works can be carried out, while keeping the overall disruption to a minimum, night working is required on Friday January 20th into Saturday morning. The contractor will endeavour to keep noise levels as low as possible, but some disruption is inevitable,” the spokesperson said.