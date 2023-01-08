New Dublin cycle schemes will deliver 60km of segregated bike lanes by 2024

To date, just 10km of segregated cycling facilities are in place in Dublin city. Photograph: Alan Betson

More than 30 cycling infrastructure schemes, to provide segregated bike lanes across Dublin city, are under construction or in planning and design, according to Dublin City Council.

Details of permanent and interim projects aimed at providing safer facilities for cyclists and pedestrians are to be outlined to city councillors on Monday night.

In some cases the work would involve upgrading existing painted cycle lanes with physical barriers to stop motorists driving or parking in them. In other areas road space would have to be reallocated to cycle lanes from car parking spaces or from traffic lanes.

The schemes are part of a plan to create a network of some 310km of segregated infrastructure, of which 210km would be delivered by the council’s active travel programme office, with the remainder coming through the BusConnects programme.

The council plans to deliver almost 60km of the network by 2024, another 80km from 2025 to 2027 and the remainder after that. To date, just 10km of segregated cycling facilities are in place in the city.

Work has started, or is due to get underway in the first three months of this year, on five schemes, the council said. Those under construction include the Clontarf to city centre project, work on which started early last year and is due for completion in the first quarter of next year.

A 450m section of the Dodder Greenway, along the Dodder River between the entrance to Herbert Park at Eglinton Terrace and Anglesey Bridge, is also underway, as is work on the southside of the Grand Canal and another project on Belmayne Main Street in the city’s north fringe.

In the first quarter of this year, work is due to start on the section of the Royal Canal between Newcomen Bridge on North Strand Road and Cross Guns Bridge in Phibsborough.

Some 16 permanent schemes are in the planning and design stage, including the remainder of the Dodder, Royal Canal and Grand Canal projects; a scheme between Rathmines and Milltown; segregated lanes on the North Circular Road; and the extention of cycling facilities to Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.

The larger Liffey cycle scheme is also included in the list. It recently emerged the cost of this scheme has increased from €20 million to €100 million and it is not now scheduled for completion until after 2027.

Interim schemes, most of which will be installed this year, are being advanced ahead of the introduction of permanent facilities, the council said.

“The urgent expansion of enhanced walking and cycling facilities remains key to shaping the network. This will be achieved by building an interim network of protected cycling facilities and improvements to pedestrian facilities.”

These 15 schemes, largely involving the installation of flexible bollards and bolt-in kerbing, include sections of the North Circular Road from Dorset Street to Amiens Street and at Hanlons Corner; Ratoath Road in Cabra to Cappagh Road in Finglas, Clonskeagh to the city centre through Ranelagh; Trinity to Ballsbridge via Merrion Square; and further segregation measures along the Liffey.

Once the network is completed, 95 per cent of Dubliners will be within 400m of segregated cycling facilities, the council said.