Woman (60s) dies after crash in Co Donegal

The road remained closed on Tuesday night to allow for a technical examination. Photograph: Brian Lawless

A woman in her 60s was killed in a crash in Co Donegal on Tuesday evening.

The incident, between the pedestrian and a van, occurred on Main Street, Killybegs, at about 5.45pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

The road remained closed on Tuesday night to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions were put in place.

READ MORE

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They have also asked for anyone with camera or dashcam footage from the area at the time to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Killybegs Garda station on 074 973 1002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other station.