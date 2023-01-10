Ireland

Woman (60s) dies after crash in Co Donegal

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of incident that occurred on Main Street, Killybegs, on Tuesday evening

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The road remained closed on Tuesday night to allow for a technical examination. Photograph: Brian Lawless

Mark Hilliard
Tue Jan 10 2023 - 22:32

A woman in her 60s was killed in a crash in Co Donegal on Tuesday evening.

The incident, between the pedestrian and a van, occurred on Main Street, Killybegs, at about 5.45pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

The road remained closed on Tuesday night to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions were put in place.

READ MORE

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They have also asked for anyone with camera or dashcam footage from the area at the time to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Killybegs Garda station on 074 973 1002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other station.

Mark Hilliard

Mark Hilliard

Mark Hilliard is a reporter with The Irish Times

DonegalGarda Síochána
LATEST STORIES