Controversial fence to protect ‘fragile dune system’ at Trump’s Doonbeg resort dismantled

Work has begun to dismantle a controversial wooden fence at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel near Doonbeg, Co Clare.

The fence at the base of sand dunes, close to a special area of conservation, was erected last year to prevent erosion of dunes at the internationally famous golf resort.

However, Clare County Council initiated planning enforcement proceedings against the resort last September, on the basis that the fence may constitute unauthorised development.

Clare County Council refused to say this week whether the work in recent days to dismantle and remove the fence represented an agreed solution to the planning issue between the council and the golf course. The council told The Irish Times the issue was “a live planning enforcement case” which it would “not be commenting on”.

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel has previously denied it carried out any unauthorised development. In a response to the council, the golf club owner said it had installed fencing to combat what it called “the regular trampling and traversing” of the dunes.

In a letter to the council, the hotel said the trampling and traversing had caused “significant erosion” and was undermining the “fragile dune system” in the area.

“In order to prevent further activity on and damage to the dunes, fencing was erected along the sea front. The fencing erected is similar to fencing which is already in place along the top of the dunes which is designed to stop people from walking down the dune face,” the hotel said.

The letter added that works to manage coastal erosion had previously been allowed by the council and that “sand trap fencing” had long been part of those efforts.

“We deny the existence of any unauthorised development on the lands, however, we are committed to engaging with the planning authority as part of this process and in respect of any future conservation management activities,” the resort’s managing director Joe Russell said.

The Irish Times sought a comment from Mr Russell but did not receive a response.

Following the stand off between the council and the golf club owners, the environmental charity Friends of the Irish Environment commenced an action in the High Court claiming work to establish the timber fence, which was physically linked to a second timber fence at the top of the dunes, had intensified in October, after the council’s intervention.

The Department of Housing, parent body of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), said as the fence was not on the nearby Special Area of Conservation, the NPWS was not directly involved and referred enforcement questions to the council. However, sources within the service told The Irish Times that the dismantling of the lower seaside fence in recent days and the removal of timber, “had been noted”.

Friends of the Irish Environment also confirmed the dismantling and removal of the lower timber fence, which it said was in advance of its High Court case, due before the court on January 16th. A spokesman for Friends of the Irish Environment said “dunes are naturally dynamic systems that require continuous supply and circulation of sand. Physical barriers can lead to fossilisation or over-stabilisation of dunes, as well as beach starvation resulting in increased rates of erosion”.

The organisation’s director Tony Lowes said the issue of the remaining fence along the top side of the dunes would now have to be addressed.