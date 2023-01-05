Tents still housing 88 refugees in Co Clare despite Government pledge

The entrance to the Knockalisheen Direct Provision Centre, Co Clare. Photograph: David Raleigh

Eighty-eight people seeking refuge in Ireland are currently being accommodated in tents, the Department of Integration has confirmed.

The Government said last month it planned to end the use of tents for housing asylum seekers.

The Department of Integration told RTÉ in December that “tented accommodation will cease to operate once the current residents are all re-accommodated.”

However, tents are currently being used at Knockalisheen direct provision centre in Meelick, Co Clare amid the ongoing pressure on Ireland’s system for housing refugees.

A Department of Integration statement said: “The war in Ukraine combined with the high number of International Protection applicants continues to put real pressure on the Government’s ability to offer accommodation, and has resulted in the largest humanitarian effort in the State’s history.”

It said that the department will “endeavour to ensure that the use of tents at Knockalisheen is a short-term measure but in the context of the accommodation shortage, the priority must remain on providing shelter.”

It added: “Nonetheless, the tented options previously in place in Athlone and Tralee will remain decommissioned and will not return to use.”

The department said that as of January 2nd, Ireland is now accommodating more than 71,255 people.

This includes more thann 51,955 Ukrainian people who have sought accommodation from the State and over 19,300 international protection applicants from other countries.

According to the Department some 1,500 people – around 800 from Ukraine and 700 from other places – arrived over the Christmas period.