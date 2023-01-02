Search for missing man in Co Cork called off as body is found

Michael Kearns went missing on Friday in Co Cork

The search for Michael Kearns of Kealkil, Co Cork, has been stood down following the discovery of a body on Sunday, New Year’s Day.

Mr Kearns was last seen leaving his home in Kealkil on Friday afternoon, December 30th, in his white, 171-D registered Peugeot van.

Gardaí in Cork had appealed for help from the public in tracing the 55-year-old as his family expressed increasing concern for the man’s welfare.

However, following the discovery of a body on Sunday evening, gardaí stood down their missing person appeal. Gardaí said “no further information is available at this time”. They thanked the public and media for assistance.