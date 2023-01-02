Ireland

Search for missing man in Co Cork called off as body is found

Gardaí in Cork had appealed for help to trace Michael Kearns who was last seen on Friday

FILE GARDA STOCK A stock picture of the Garda badge logo. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Michael Kearns went missing on Friday in Co Cork

Tim O'Brien
Mon Jan 2 2023 - 11:42

The search for Michael Kearns of Kealkil, Co Cork, has been stood down following the discovery of a body on Sunday, New Year’s Day.

Mr Kearns was last seen leaving his home in Kealkil on Friday afternoon, December 30th, in his white, 171-D registered Peugeot van.

Gardaí in Cork had appealed for help from the public in tracing the 55-year-old as his family expressed increasing concern for the man’s welfare.

However, following the discovery of a body on Sunday evening, gardaí stood down their missing person appeal. Gardaí said “no further information is available at this time”. They thanked the public and media for assistance.

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist

CorkAn Garda Síochána
LATEST STORIES