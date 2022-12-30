Natalie McNally murder: police renew appeal over stabbing of pregnant woman, 32

On St Stephen’s Day, a humanist funeral service was held for Natalie McNally at her family home, with hundreds attending

Police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally, the pregnant woman stabbed to death in her Co Armagh home 12 days ago, have renewed an appeal for information.

The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was attacked in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan.

Her body was discovered on Monday, December 19th, but police believe she was murdered the day before.

A suspect captured on CCTV footage close to her home on the night of the killing has still not been identified.

Several people have been arrested in connection with Ms McNally’s death but no-one has been charged. There were no signs of forced entry to her home and police have previously said she may have known her killer.

She was stabbed a number of times and showed signs of defensive injuries.

On Friday, detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) major investigation team issued a statement urging anyone with information on the “violent murder” to come forward.

A fresh photograph of Ms McNally was also released.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Last week, we released CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.

“Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch.”

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information.

“The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder. Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details,” added chief inspector McGuinness.

In a tribute on Christmas Day, Ms McNally’s brother Brendan said he will “not now ever recover” from her death.

“My lovely sister Natalie, who I watched grow up since we were children. So smart, strong, independent and capable; cats, dogs; just understanding the things that no one else did,” Mr McNally wrote on social media.

On St Stephen’s Day, a humanist funeral service was held for Ms McNally at her family home.

Several hundred people attended the service.