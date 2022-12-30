Irish people born on New Year’s Day 1973 asked to get in contact

Where you born in 1973? One of the Europa medals given to babies born January 1st that year.

European Movement Ireland is calling on the 160 people who were born on January 1st, 1973 and presented with special medals to mark Ireland joining the then European Economic Community to get in contact.

The non-government organisation plans to organise a gathering later in the year to mark the 50th anniversary of the Republic joining what is now the European Union and would like to have as many as possible of the people who were presented with the commemorative medals as babies to become involved.

The medals were commissioned by what was then the Irish Council of the European Movement to mark a pivotal moment in Irish history. De-stamped from bronze and dipped in silver, each medal was dated January 1st, 1973, and engraved with the name of the child to whom it was presented.

About 10 of the recipients have already been identified but the organisation is hoping more will get in contact for the planned event. The details of the event have still to be worked out, but it is envisaged some type of celebratory gathering will occur, probably in Dublin and most likely in May.

“The idea of presenting the children born on New Year’s Day in Ireland with a special Europa medal was part of a programme arranged by the Irish Council of the European Movement to mark the historic occasion of Ireland formally becoming part of the European Economic Community,” Noelle O’Connell said, chief executive of European Movement Ireland.

“So we’re making a special plea for all of these Eurobabies to please come forward as part of a celebration to mark the transformative impact of 50 years of membership in the EU and Ireland’s emergence as a modern, open economy and society – as well as celebrate their own birthday!”

Recipients of the special medals are asked to email info@europeanmovement.ie or get in contact by way of www.europeanmovement.ie.