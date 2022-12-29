Geological Survey Ireland announces funding for six community geoheritage projects

The unique attraction in Co Clare that is the Cliffs of Moher. File photograph: The Irish Times

Visitors to the Burren and Cliffs of Moher sites will soon be able to watch a series of short animations graphically depicting the story of their geological history.

The project is one of six to have received funding under a relatively new scheme designed to help tell Ireland’s geological story, improve the understanding of geoscience and engage with local groups.

The Unesco Global Geopark in the west of Ireland, a popular tourist attraction, will use the animation to explain the formation of the Burren limestone, the sandstone and shale of the Cliffs of Moher, fossils in the geopark, and the Ice Age.

“These stories will connect the geological processes with the local landscape and promote geo-heritage awareness among all age groups and to a wide-reaching audience,” the Department of Environment said, announcing the round of funding on Thursday.

Kilkenny’s Castlecomer Discovery Park will produce an online-linked geology trail to showcase various highlights including its coal mining heritage and the discovery of rare carboniferous amphibian fossils in 1864.

The Copper Coast Unesco Global Geopark in Waterford is to use its allocation to create a new generation of geo-heritage trails focusing on historic mining sites at areas including Tankardstown Engine house, Ballydowane Cove and Annestown Beach.

Not far away, the Bioregional Weaving Lab is set to generate a digital map capturing the essence of the heritage of the landscape and the communities living in the area of the Copper Coast and its surrounds.

Ongoing development

The Joyce Country and Western Lakes aspiring geopark across counties Mayo and Galway is also to produce an animated video telling the story of the karst landscape development over centuries to millennia.

In Co Meath, St John’s Old Cemetery Restoration Group will be assisted in its ongoing development of a restored 18th-century church into a visitor attraction known as Nobber Heritage Centre. It will aim to tell the area’s geological story using locally sourced rock and fossil specimens.

The grants were awarded by Geological Survey Ireland, a division of the department. Available since 2019 the funds are valued at up to €10,000 each under the Geoheritage Grant Scheme.

“The geological survey has been working throughout the country since 1845 and this is one way to give back to communities, to foster good relationships, and to encourage people to work with us to use the data, maps and expertise to develop local tourism and educational resources,” said GSI director Koen Verbruggen.