Paula Mee, one of Ireland’s leading dieticians, dies aged 59

Paula Mee, one of Ireland’s most prominent dieticians and food experts over the past two decades, died shortly before Christmas.

Ms Mee died in Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross with her funeral taking place in Booterstown, Co Dublin, on Christmas Eve.

She is survived by her husband, David; son, Cian; stepdaughters, Olivia and Phoebe; and stepson, Charlie.

Ms Mee was a frequent and highly regarded contributor on Irish radio, television and across print media for almost 20 years as well as a respected author.

She also wrote a well-received column for The Irish Times for many years.

The Galway native, who would have turned 60 next summer, graduated from NUI Galway with a BSc in biochemistry in 1983, after which she completed a postgraduate qualification in dietetics before qualifying as a dietitian, with a masters in health science from Leeds Metropolitan University.

Before she established her own consultancy in 2004, she worked as the nutrition manager for Superquinn and as a senior nutritionist with the National Dairy Council.

She also practised as a clinical dietician in hospitals across Northern Ireland and was a long-time member and former president of the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute, the professional body for dietitians in Ireland.

Ms Mee was also an associate lecturer on the masters in culinary nutrition course in TU Dublin and taught modules on human nutrition and nutrition assessment.