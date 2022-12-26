Kilkenny carjacking investigation still under way over a month after fatal crash

Gardaí are continuing to examine footage gathered from members of the public who were in the Green’s Bridge area. Photograph: Alan Betson

The investigation into the fatal carjacking which resulted in a father of two dying, a teenage girl in critical condition in hospital and three members of the one family also being injured is continuing, says An Garda Síochána.

The carjacker Dale Fogarty (37) died when he slammed the stolen Kia sportage car head-on into an oncoming car while on the wrong side of the road last month.

A teenage girl with special needs was sitting in the back of the car when it was stolen. Sixteen-year-old Aoife Cahill was sitting in the back seat of her father Pat’s car which he left running to keep her warm as she had just undergone hip surgery and was waiting for him to return from his office on November 18th.

During those few short minutes Mr Fogarty, who was unknown to her, got into the driver’s seat and stole the car.

Just 25 minutes later the father of two hit a second car being driven by a man in his 60s who was taking his daughter and son-in-law, who are both in their 40s, to a wedding of a Camogie player in Kilkenny city.

Miss Cahill was rushed by air ambulance to University Hospital Waterford and subsequently transferred to the Mater hospital in Dublin where she remains.

The occupants of the second car were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny. Their injuries were described as not life threatening by gardaí but it is understood they suffered several broken bones and spinal damage.

The young girl has already undergone several surgeries since the horrific incident. Her parents including her older brother have continued to maintain a bedside vigil given the seriousness of her injuries.

In a statement gardaí confirmed that their “investigations are ongoing” into the fatal incident. They are continuing to examine dash cam and CCTV footage gathered from members of the public who were in the Green’s Bridge area of Kilkenny city and on the N77 along a stretch of the road between Hennebry’s Cross and Dinan Bridge where the collision occurred.

No criminal prosecutions will be brought by the gardaí due to Mr Fogarty being killed in the crash and a file is being prepared for the Coroner’s office, allowing for an inquest to be held in the coming months.

Gardaí continue to appeal to members of the public to contact them on 056-7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.