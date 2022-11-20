Teenage girl in Kilkenny crash moved to Dublin following surgery

Emergency services from Kilkenny city and Ballyragget were on the scene within minutes of the crash. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/File

A teenage girl remains in a critical condition in hospital after a car in which she was a passenger was stolen in Kilkenny city and later crashed, killing the driver, Dale Fogarty of Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. The girl, who has special needs, was airlifted to University Hospital Waterford with what were described as serious injuries. She underwent surgery yesterday and has been transferred to a Dublin-based hospital.

The girl, who was adopted from Belarus by a Kilkenny family as a child, was sitting in the back seat of her father’s car when Fogarty, who has several previous convictions, allegedly stole the vehicle. Her father had left the car running while briefly visiting his office in the city. He is a well-known and respected accountant in Kilkenny city.

Mr Forgarty, who stole the car from Green Street shortly after 3pm, had been living in sheltered accommodation in Kilkenny city. He collided with another car on the N77 between Kilkenny City and Ballyragget just before 4pm on Friday. There has been a number of reports of a car driving dangerously shortly before the action.

Emergency services from Kilkenny city and Ballyragget were on the scene within minutes of the crash.

A woman in her 40s and two men in their 60s who were in the second car were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. It is believed the three occupants were on their way to a wedding in the city at the time of the fatal collision.

Mr Fogarty, a father of two originally from Clogh, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, is understood to have had addiction issues. He was the victim of a stabbing in Kilkenny city in 2012. His body was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital following the crash where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who may have been in the area of Green’s Bridge in Kilkenny and on the N77 along the stretch of the road between Hennebry’s Cross and Dinan Bridge where the collision occurred between 3pm to 4pm to contact them on 056-7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The road where the collision occurred reopened on Saturday after forensic investigators finished their examination of the scene.

Speaking at the Fine Gael ardfheis, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “It’s a very devastating incident to happen, full stop. No doubt, very terrifying for the people involved, and in particular the woman (teenager) involved.”