Motorists warned of hazardous driving conditions following snow falls

The first snow showers of the Winter have landed around country as the bitter cold snap is set to continue for a number of days.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to prepare for hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths this morning. It said motorists should expect icy roads and be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces. It also warned that If a road looks polished or glossy it could be “black ice”.

AA spokesperson Paddy Comyn also urged motorists to exercise extreme caution. Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Comyn warned that 99 per cent of Irish cars have summer tyres which do not perform well below seven degrees, meaning people need to drive slowly and carefully and leave plenty of space between the car in front.

In the event of hitting ice drivers should not hit the brakes, if driving a manual car they should slow down using the gears and if driving an automatic car they should take their foot off the accelerator and steer away from any obstacles.

The best advice was to allow time and space to avoid collisions, he said. Motorists should also keep their cars stocked with emergency items such as blankets, a shovel if living in a hilly area and mats which could be put under the tyres in the event of getting stuck. Mobile phones should be kept charged and drivers should let friends and family know their route, he added.

Snow fell in Dublin overnight on Thursday following a Met Éireann weather warning for ice. The status yellow warning ended at 6am on Friday morning. A snow and ice warning for Donegal is in place until noon on Saturday. Met Éireann said scattered sleet and snow showers in Donegal today will give some accumulations, especially on high ground.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place for the rest of the country until noon today. Met Éireann said there would be a sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces, as temperatures widely fall to minus 4 degrees Celsius. Some freezing fog patches are also expected.

Photos and videos of the snow in Dublin on Thursday night were posted on social media, with sneachta, the Irish for snow, trending on Twitter. The snow appeared to be thicker at first on Dublin’s south side of the city, with less sticking on the north side.

The weather will remain “very cold” throughout the daytime on Friday across the country, with low winter sunshine, icy stretches and “some lying snow”.

There may also be patches of freezing fog in parts. Wintry showers will affect some northern and western coastal counties.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -4C on Friday night in parts of Ireland.

The cold weather is expected to continue into next week.